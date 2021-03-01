Let students leave venue once done with exam

Schools should change their rules regarding the duration of examinations. Students should be allowed to leave exam venues early once they finish their papers, and not be forced to stay until the end of the allocated time.

On some exam days, there are multiple exams. Forcing students to stay in an exam venue unnecessarily not only places stress on them because of the tension in the room, but also tires them out.

The time could be better used to revise for upcoming papers, or even to get some rest without invigilators constantly breathing down their neck.

In the working world, people complete tasks in their own time. No one forces them to sit in a room for three hours to write a paper. Students should not be forced to conform to rules that would not apply in real life.

Liu Shu Xuan, 15

Secondary 3 student