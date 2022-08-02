Let SkillsFuture credits be used for buying equipment

Ihave been exploring content creation in my spare time, and launched a YouTube channel using skills picked up through massive open online course providers, social media channels like YouTube, and interactions with online communities.

I learnt how to set up a YouTube channel, capture videos with my phone, edit the videos on my computer, create attractive thumbnails through image editing software, use YouTube analytics, and communicate effectively with viewers.

All these skills I picked up for free and learnt at my own pace.

If I were to learn these skills through formal courses, I estimate that I would have had to spend at least $6,000.

Perhaps there could be more flexibility in the use of SkillsFuture credits, to allow for buying equipment such as computers, software and cameras.

To allay concerns of abuse, applicants could be required to submit proof of how the equipment will aid in their path of lifelong learning.

While it might be good to send a man to school to get a certificate in fishing, it might be better in this age to equip him with a better fishing rod so he can learn how to fish on his own.

Sean Goh