Let household services firms handle maid deployment

Some maids have been discreetly living outside their employers' residences where they work (Secret lives of maids who live apart from their employers, Jan 2). This live-out arrangement accords privacy to both parties but is illegal.

Since the Household Services Scheme, which allows companies to hire migrant workers to provide part-time cleaning services to households, has been formalised, Singapore should move away from live-in helpers.

There are about 250,000 foreign domestic workers in Singapore, and the Republic should take concrete steps to rely less on them.

Households should be banned from employing foreign maids directly.

Allow only companies under the Household Services Scheme to hire the foreign workers and provide the services to households. These companies would recruit, induct and train the foreign maids, dispatch them to households, schedule their day breaks and days off, and provide all the necessary employment benefits.

This model would ensure that the maids can have better compensation, job security, personal safety and unionised protection.

The companies could provide add-on services for households which require special caregiver services for the elderly, mentally or physically impaired, or infants and young children. They could also provide postnatal care or even short-term resident service if required.

Singapore might eventually end up with equitably compensated domestic helpers who are competent, productive and motivated, while households continue to have domestic help services while enjoying privacy and a leaner migrant workforce in the country.

Ee Teck Siew