Forum: Let down by old-fashioned service delivery

While it is interesting to read of the Government granting four digital banking licences, I wonder what prerequisites in terms of customer service have been conditional in granting such licences (MAS awards four digital bank licences, Dec 5).

Having lived in Singapore as a permanent resident for 28 years, I find local banking services here somewhat archaic in terms of customer service.

Recently I changed my personal and company bank from CIMB to United Overseas Bank, seeking a more Web-based and cost-efficient solution to my needs.

I was pleasantly surprised to be able to open a new e-banking company account online without the need to visit a bank branch.

One week after opening the account, however, I have yet to receive the PINs and tokens to operate the online account - as they are sent via post - although funds have already been deposited.

In this digital age, banks need to think outside the box.

Surely additional online banking security features can be delivered personally to customers at a specified branch or directly to a specified address within one or two days?

It is time to step up service standards and move away from old-fashioned service delivery.

Andrew Harris