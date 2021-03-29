Let all students take part in green plans

I am heartened that the Government is finding new ways to build a sustainable future through the Singapore Green Plan 2030 (Schools to roll out green plans to reduce carbon emissions, March 5). The Eco-Stewardship Programme in schools gives young people the opportunity to play their part in making the Green Plan a reality.

However, to ensure that all students are educated on the importance of sustainability, this should be a theme not only in the upper secondary geography syllabus, but also in the Character and Citizenship Education curriculum, so that students who do not take geography as a subject can also learn how they can do their part to build a sustainable future for Singapore.

In addition, more schools should let students use the space outside their classrooms to grow plants.

This will get them to appreciate nature more and make their learning environment more pleasant.

Hopefully, with the Eco-Stewardship Programme, more young people can start to do their part in tackling climate change, so that as a nation we can reach our Green Plan targets even before 2030.

Jamie Ang Yu Man, 15

Secondary 4 student