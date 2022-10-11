Lessons to be learnt from Albirex's triumph

I refer to Albirex Niigata's recent 4-2 win over Lion City Sailors which clinched them this season's Singapore Premier League title.

With their attractive brand of football and many young and unproven players, Albirex certainly proved that money may not always buy success.

A successful club has to also adopt an appropriate playing system suited to the modern game. Albirex, and to a certain extent, Tampines Rovers and Geylang International, have to be lauded for sticking to their possession-based and pass-and-move game even when the chips were down for the three teams at certain periods during the season.

Albirex and their players have also shown us what it means to be a professional club and professional footballers.

Since joining the Singapore league, Albirex have regularly engaged the community with expansive outreach efforts, including some charity work. It is not a surprise to see strong support for Albirex at home games. I hope that our local clubs can emulate what Albirex has been doing.

Albirex have consistently demonstrated the on-field and off-field efforts required of professional footballers, evidenced by their superior fitness levels during matches. It is also not uncommon to hear of Albirex's players putting in extra hours to build up their fitness.

The discipline and humility of Albirex's players are epitomised by former Japan and Southampton striker Tadanari Lee. Despite his pedigree, it was reported that he has no qualms scrubbing footballs after training to remove stains created by the astroturf ('Big brother' Lee relishes supporting Tanaka, Ilhan, Oct 7).

There is a reason why Japan has risen to become a footballing power in Asia. I only hope that more local clubs and professional players can learn from Albirex, to give us football fans renewed hope and reignite our passion for Singapore football.

Sebastian Tan