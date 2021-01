On Dec 14 last year, I called national water agency PUB to report a leak in a water pipe at the junction of Pandan Avenue and Pandan Road.

An officer promised to send someone to the area to rectify the leak. But up till now, the pipe is still leaking and nothing has been done to rectify it.

I hope PUB can act immediately and explain why nothing has been done to rectify the problem since I first reported the matter.

Abu Mansor