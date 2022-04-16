Leadership

Wishing Lawrence Wong and 4G team all the best

The selection of the next 4G leader has been announced (Lawrence Wong endorsed as leader of PAP's 4G team, April 15).

Cabinet ministers affirmed their choice of Finance Minister Lawrence Wong, 49, as the leader of the 4G team. All PAP MPs have given him their strong support.

Mr Wong has shown outstanding leadership qualities in handling the pandemic, as co-chair of the multi-ministry task force tackling Covid-19 . He also presented a well rounded Budget 2022 speech.

He is pleasant, humble and down to earth yet firm in the way he presents himself. He will win the hearts of Singaporeans as an ideal leader.

I wish Mr Wong and the 4G team all the best to lead Singapore in the next phase of development, to bring about stability, prosperity and unity here.

Jeff Tan Hong Liak

