Leaders should foster growth mindset among employees

The Covid-19 pandemic has underlined the urgency for organisations to embark on the 3Rs: restructuring, redesign of jobs and reskilling.

If a company invests in state-of-the-art technology without reviewing its existing organisational culture and transforming that culture accordingly, those digital transformation efforts would be futile (To get digital transformation right, focus not on tech but on culture, Feb 28).

Instead of focusing on skill sets and digital tools, companies need to inculcate a growth mindset among employees - an attitude of unlearning, relearning and adapting to the changes.

Leaders are the catalysts when it comes to shaping an organisational culture where employees embrace learning and change agility.

The best role models of lifelong learning for employees are the leaders.

When leaders nurture a growth mindset within the organisational culture, employees are better able to transit into new roles.

They do not give up easily but embrace the challenges as opportunities to learn and develop new skills.

This will also increase their job satisfaction, and such employee engagement is pivotal for a successful digital transformation.

Jasmine Liew Chia Wei