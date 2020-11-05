Laws part of approach to tackle employment issues

We thank the Forum letter writers who offered suggestions on how workplace discrimination could be tackled. Tripartite partners agree that it is critical to uphold the principle of fairness and eliminate discriminatory workplace practices.

In every case brought to our attention, it is only right to hear out both parties and examine the facts. On that basis, we had clarified earlier that the employer cited by the Association of Women for Action and Research did not practise age discrimination (New law needed to tackle discrimination, wrongful dismissal, Sept 29). On the contrary, it had a healthy share of senior workers.

The Government does not preclude the use of legislation to enforce fair employment practices. For example, we introduced the Retirement Age Act in 1993 and the Retirement and Re-employment Act in 2012 to support seniors who wish to continue working.

However, as highlighted by Nanyang Technological University associate professors Steven Ang and Dennis Ong (Speaking of equality - let's extend that to workplace law, Oct 10), such laws can have unintended effects, like deterring employers from hiring seniors in the first place.

In Singapore's case, senior employment rate has increased from 57.2 per cent in 2009 to 67.6 per cent last year. Their unemployment rate has remained lower than or comparable to the general workforce. In contrast, countries like Britain and the United States have age discrimination laws but lower senior employment rates.

Improvements in Singapore have come about also through expanding employment opportunities and skills development, which laws, on their own, cannot guarantee for any group of employees.

Except for cyclical downturns, Singapore's labour market remained tight. The Government supports senior employment. The Special Employment Credit provides employers with wage offsets while the Productivity Solutions Grant supports redesigning jobs to be more age-friendly.

The Jobs Growth Incentive also spurs employers to expand local hiring, with support doubled for new hires aged 40 and above.

Overall, complaints of discrimination have fallen from about 17 per 100,000 workers in 2015 to an average of six per 100,000 workers in the past three years.

While keeping an open mind on new laws to address workplace discrimination, we should also recognise the good outcomes achieved through a multi-pronged approach.

We invite non-governmental organisations to work with us so cases that come to their attention can be followed up in a timely manner.

The Ministry of Manpower will continue to monitor the situation and work with tripartite partners to ensure fairness at workplaces.

Lee Chung Wei

Divisional Director

Workplace Policy and Strategy Division

Ministry of Manpower