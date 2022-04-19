Leader will need his team's help

Lawrence Wong

I congratulate Finance Minister Lawrence Wong on being chosen as the People's Action Party's new fourth-generation leader. I have no doubt in his ability to lead the ministers and the PAP MPs.

He has demonstrated his leadership capabilities time and again, most recently as a co-chairman of the multi-ministry task force on Covid-19 and also as the Finance Minister. I was impressed by his first Budget speech in Parliament in February.

But no matter how capable a leader might be, he cannot do the job on his own. He needs the advice, help and cooperation of his teammates.

I hope that the 4G ministers and PAP MPs will cooperate fully with Mr Wong to govern Singapore effectively and provide all Singaporeans a good life for years to come.

The leaders of the first three generations did a remarkable job in building up Singapore to what it is today.

They could not have done what they did without the help of their respective teams.

Pavithran Vidyadharan

