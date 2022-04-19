Lawrence Wong

Good that process of selection was made known to public

I am delighted with the news that Finance Minister Lawrence Wong has emerged as the leader of the People's Action Party's fourth-generation team (Lawrence Wong endorsed as leader of PAP's 4G team, April 15).

What caught my attention was that Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong had chosen former PAP chairman Khaw Boon Wan to lead the selection process. He was the right man for the task.

Mr Khaw decided to speak to individual ministers about their thoughts and consensus on a 4G leader, and also spoke to Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin and labour chief Ng Chee Meng.

It was gratifying that the process was made known to the public and the systematic series of steps that followed was fair and transparent.

I am happy to know that the views of PM Lee and the senior ministers were not included since, rightfully, it is the 4G ministers who had to pick their leader.

I wish Mr Wong all the best.

Bennie Cheok

