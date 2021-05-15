Latest steps too drastic

I find the latest measures to stem the spread of Covid-19 too drastic.

Perhaps some leeway can be given to the close to 1.3 million fully vaccinated people to dine in restaurants.

First, they are not high risk. Second, it would incentivise more to get vaccinated. Let these fully vaccinated people - up to five in a group - dine in eateries. The staff must check their vaccination and identity documents before letting them in. Those found flouting the rules can be prosecuted.

This way, food and beverage businesses can hopefully keep more staff and the economy as a whole will not be hit as hard.

Phillip Tan Fong Lip