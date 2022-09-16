New electronic system at year-end

We thank Mr Ng Sung Nang for his feedback (Simplify and digitalise the process of making a lasting power of attorney, Sept 12).

We agree that streamlining and digitalising the process of making a lasting power of attorney (LPA) can encourage take-up.

A new electronic transaction system will be launched at the end of this year, to serve as a convenient platform for all online transactions with the Office of Public Guardian.

This includes making and registering LPAs as well as submitting deputy reports.

As a safeguard, when a person makes an LPA, a doctor or a lawyer must meet him in person to certify that no fraud or undue pressure has been applied to the donor.

We will continue to examine ways to further streamline the LPA process to make it more convenient for members of the public.

Regina Chang

Public Guardian

Office of Public Guardian