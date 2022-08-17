Much effort put in to cultivate appreciation and mastery

We are heartened by Youth Forum writer Avishi Gurnani's suggestion for students to understand and cherish our languages (Inculcate love of language and expression in schools, Aug 8).

We fully agree with Avishi's views. The Ministry of Education and schools put in much effort to support and cultivate students' appreciation and mastery of English and their mother tongue languages.

For example, in class, teachers employ a variety of pedagogical approaches including dramatisation, storytelling and discussions based on authentic scenarios to bring the languages to life.

Primary and secondary schools also organise different programmes and events, such as library weeks or literary festivals, to encourage reading and creative expression. These school-based learning experiences provide opportunities for all students to discover the beauty of English and the mother tongue languages, and develop a greater love for them.

The community is our partner in this. The three Mother Tongue Language Learning and Promotion Committees have been unremitting in their efforts to help students learn their mother tongue well and stay connected to their cultural roots.

Throughout the year, there are many creative activities ranging from xinyao singing and songwriting competitions, to Tamil learning journeys such as Tamizhil Oru Sutrulla, and the Malay Finesse Fiesta.

We encourage Avishi and all students to learn English and their mother tongue as best as they can and enjoy their learning. We will continue to work with parents and the community to make language learning fun and authentic, and nurture our students to be effective and confident bilingual communicators.

Beatrice Chong

Divisional Director, Curriculum Planning and Development 2

Ministry of Education