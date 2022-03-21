Let all students have chance to learn Malay or Indonesian

When I was in primary school, I learnt Malay for a short period and enjoyed it.

Geographically and socially, it makes sense to let everyone have the chance to learn Malay or Bahasa Indonesia.

So, why not make this part of the school curriculum available to all students and not just selected students (RI to host Malay language elective scheme; MOE to pilot third language programme, March 8)?

It could be a subject that is not graded - a "freebie" for students.

Picking up a language is challenging and it is good for students to start from a young age.

It could be part of their lifelong learning.

Stacey Ho Ling Ying, 18

Year 2 polytechnic student