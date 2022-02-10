People are too self-absorbed

Instead of asking why Singaporeans are lacking in empathy (Public often quick to judge autistic kids and their parents, Feb 8), a more helpful question would be: Why are Singaporeans so self-occupied?

When we are self-occupied or self-absorbed, it is natural to overlook other people's needs.

With the constant emphasis on watching out for our own interest lest somebody steals our lunch, we easily become too preoccupied with ourselves.

If we want Singaporeans to be more gracious and kind, we have to focus less on getting ahead economically all the time.

We have to start living with what we already have and not worry so much about what we would lose if we became less competitive .

This would be a good start in making Singaporeans more aware of other people's needs.

Thomas Lee Hock Seng (Dr)