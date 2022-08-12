Lack of crop diversity may be contributing to food shortage

The current global food shortage has accentuated the problem of the decline in crop diversity worldwide.

This decline is due to the farming over the years of more and more commodity crops such as corn and wheat, with fewer and fewer alternative crops grown.

Commodity crops are those usually grown on an industrial scale and traded internationally in the commodity market.

For example, a BBC report in March 2014 said a study showed "fewer crop species are feeding the world than 50 years ago - raising concerns about the resilience of the global food system".

The authors of the study warned that "a loss of diversity meant more people were dependent on key crops, leaving them more exposed to harvest failures".

While we tend to attribute the current food shortage to climate change and war, we may wish to reflect deeper to consider the shortage as an unmasking of greed.

Generally, growing more diversely could expand the market and cushion commodity price swings.

But why is the world on the whole eschewing crop diversity, on the grounds that it is not market-efficient?

Perhaps greed is to blame. Whether shareholder capitalism or state capitalism is practised, we will reach a point where greed and food security can no longer coexist. If there is ever a good time to examine whether we have reached this point, it would be now.

