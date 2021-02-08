Labels contribute to further polarisation of extremist views

Associate editor Chua Mui Hoong highlighted an issue that raises a fundamental fact - that language is an emotive tool (Wake-up call for Christian community, Feb 5).

We all know but tend to ignore or neglect the potent, emotive power of language to excite and incite people to judge and act accordingly.

It's easy to polarise any issue by labelling it left or right, liberal or conservative.

Unfortunately, every time someone describes one form of extremism as right-wing, invariably, there will be a left-wing counter-reaction.

Call any of these phenomena an extreme view without assigning a label to polarise it and the world will be a safer place, simply because we avoid branding it and giving extremists a rallying symbol.

Those who wield the pen should know that it is mightier than the sword.

Those in authority who use language to persuade have to be vigilant that they do not unwittingly strengthen the hand of extremist ideology by polarising believers with labels and brands.

Thomas Lee Hock Seng (Dr)