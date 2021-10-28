Kudos to pool player Aloysius Yapp's mother too

Besides being impressed by pool player Aloysius Yapp's newly minted world No. 1 position, I'm also very impressed by his mother's decision to allow him to quit school at 14 to pursue his passion. His mother, Ms Angie Tay, a single parent, was very courageous and had tremendous foresight on two counts.

First, most parents would not dare to let their children drop out at such a young age to pursue any sport. The more understanding ones would most likely just let their children continue schooling while continuing with the sport.

Second, Yapp was allowed to quit school to pursue a sport which most might not consider a traditional sport. Most parents might not even allow their children to go to pool halls, let alone take up the sport seriously.

Hence, I truly applaud Ms Tay's courage and foresight in believing in her son. If more parents could follow her example, we might have better outcomes in the world stage of sports.

Lee Yim May