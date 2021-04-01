Kudos to bus captains and SMRT staff

On my usual evening walk along Petir Road last Thursday, I saw a massive jam opposite Bukit Panjang Integrated Transport Hub.

Apparently, a bus had broken down near the entrance. This caused a huge traffic jam because buses that needed to turn into the interchange could not do so.

They were stranded on the lane outside and were told to make a three-point turn.

With the help of some SMRT staff, the bus captains were able to manoeuvre their big vehicles in the small lane.

They were so skilful - especially the drivers of the double-decker buses.

This incident showed good coordination between SMRT staff and the bus captains during an emergency.

Many bystanders and I watched anxiously, and were in awe whenever a bus captain made a successful turn.

Ho Nyet Har