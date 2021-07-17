Visitors to lounges should pay for their Covid-19 tests

The people who went to the KTV lounges and came in close contact with hostesses, probably without wearing masks and while ignoring social distancing rules, did so knowingly.

Therefore, there is no reason why the public should pay for their Covid-19 tests to see if they're infected. They should have to pay for the tests themselves.

It's time to be more firm with people who flout the rules while the majority of Singaporeans are doing their best to combat the pandemic.

Singapore will never break the infection cycles as long as the courts impose mere slaps on the wrists, instead of sending these people to jail.

David Loh