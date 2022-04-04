Small yet remarkable acts can make a person's day

It warms the cockles of my heart every time I see fellow Singaporeans stepping forward to help others.

Last Tuesday, I witnessed kindness in action yet again.

An elderly man lay unconscious on the pavement along Lorong 1 Toa Payoh, surrounded by a few people.

One of them called for an ambulance, while another held an umbrella over the man to shield him from the afternoon sun.

Then, two children, who looked to be about eight, came running up and asked the adults if they could be of any help.

Shortly afterwards, a passing car stopped and the driver, who appeared to be a doctor, went forward to attend to the man.

As traffic was building up because of the stopped car, a passer-by stepped onto the road to divert oncoming traffic, potentially risking his life to avert a traffic jam.

Amid the messiness going on in the world around us, these small yet remarkable actions can make a person's day.

I thank all those who helped the elderly man that day, and all the other wonderful people who carry out acts of kindness - often unseen and unacknowledged.

It is heartwarming to see that kindness exists in all of us.

Oviyah Baranikumar, 15

Secondary 4 student