Hoping that people will always look out for one another

On Dec 26, I visited The Haven, the Salvation Army's centre in Pasir Panjang Road, and saw the deposit area spilling over with donated goods.

It made me think that our nation is so fortunate and affluent that most people have met a lot of their material wants. I hope people are rich in spirit as well.

As residents of this affluent nation clear their homes to make way for the new year, may everyone's hearts be filled with love and compassion.

With the coronavirus raging for the past two years, everyone is exhausted. I hope people will be kinder to one another and always spare a thought for others.

When people find excuses to avoid wearing a mask, I hope they remember the healthcare workers who have to wear personal protective equipment for at least an eight-hour shift.

When people race their cars, I hope they think about the father or mother, who has children waiting at home, who would be badly affected in the event of an accident.

When people smoke at balconies, I hope they consider the smoke or dust that would get into the neighbour's house.