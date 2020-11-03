Forum: Kids need more protection from loot boxes in games

As the gaming industry continues its explosive growth, more game companies are turning to the insidious monetisation practice of gambling through loot boxes to exploit vulnerable consumers, especially children (Schoolchildren may be taught dangers of 'loot boxes' in video games, Oct 21).

Some of the most egregious implementations of gambling mechanics can be found in annualised sports games, which are also among the top-selling games annually. Loot boxes purchased in one game do not carry over to subsequent years' releases, meaning that they would have to be repurchased each time.

Game companies have dropped all pretence that loot boxes are anything but gambling. NBA 2K20, the second best-selling game of last year, released a trailer that featured loot boxes in the form of slot machines and roulette wheels. Fifa 21 ran an advertisement for its loot boxes in a British children's magazine. Both games are available for purchase with no age restriction.

Gamers have attested to the predatory nature of loot boxes, recounting how hundreds and thousands of dollars have been spent on these virtual items.

Many studies have also established strong links between loot boxes and problem gambling in adolescents and adults. The consequences of such gambling mechanics are evident, and they will only worsen as more companies start adopting loot boxes.

It is imperative that we do more than just relegate education on loot boxes to optional cyber-wellness lessons and entirely shift the onus onto parents.

Even avid gamers sometimes have difficulty understanding the intentionally convoluted monetisation mechanics of loot boxes and the various forms they take.

At the very minimum, there must be mandatory advisory warnings and age restrictions for games that feature loot boxes, gambling-like mechanics and in-game purchases.

At the same time, carry out a review of whether loot boxes should be classified as gambling. We cannot disregard the danger of loot boxes on the mere ground that those items cannot be converted to real-world cash, especially when loot boxes exhibit every other worrying trait of gambling.

If we can assign a mature rating to games with violent content, even though no studies have shown a correlation between video-game violence and aggression, then it is only appropriate that loot boxes receive even more scrutiny.

Holmberg Dennis