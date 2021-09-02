Kids can access restricted content easily

There appears to be a loophole in streaming services that allows easy access to restricted content. For instance, if five different user profiles are allowed and if not all five profiles are created, there is an "add profile" button. This allows another profile, which includes access to R21 content, to be created. Creating a new profile does not require a password.
To close this loophole, I created five profiles and password-protected each of them. Yet, my six-year-old was able to delete the profiles and create a new profile, and was able to access sexual and violent content.
I would like to highlight this loophole to the public, as I have not received any positive response from the service which I messaged.
Pulicat Ettikudiappan