Key information was missing, but driving tester could have been more tactful

We refer to the letter by Ms Judy Kwan Huiping, "Made to feel like offenders at driving centre" (Dec 2).

On Nov 26, Ms Kwan and her son were at the Woodlands Circuit, Singapore Safety Driving Centre to submit a medical report to seek exemption for him from subsequent simulator training.

The driving tester explained to Ms Kwan why the medical report submitted by her son could not be accepted, as it was missing key information.

We agree that the tester could have been more tactful, and apologise to Ms Kwan and her son for the unpleasant experience.

We have since met Ms Kwan and her son in person and explained to them the process to apply for an exemption from simulator training.

It is mandatory under the Road Traffic (Motor Vehicles, Driving Licences) Rules for all learner motorists to undergo three modules of simulator training before they can apply for their practical driving or riding test.

However, if a learner motorist feels unwell during the training or shortly after the training, he can apply to be exempted from further simulator training by submitting a prescribed medical assessment form which must be filled up by a Singapore-registered medical practitioner or specialist.

Alternatively, the learner motorist must provide a medical report that includes a doctor's assessment of the medical condition of the learner motorist, and specify whether he is fit to continue with simulator training and fit to drive a vehicle.

More information can be found on our Singapore Police Force e-service website. The prescribed medical assessment form can be obtained from the Traffic Police service counter or simulator training instructors at all the driving centres.

Brenda Ong (Supt)

Assistant Director

(Public Communications Division)

Public Affairs Department

Singapore Police Force