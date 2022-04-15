Why build flats on hilly land?

It has been reported that the Keppel Club site will house around 6,000 Housing Board flats in future (6,000 HDB flats to be built on Keppel Club site, April 13).

I am curious as to why the new residential area is planned on the hilly Keppel Club land instead of the flat land of PSA's city terminals.

Both sites are being vacated in the coming years, and both offer sea views and waterfront benefits.

An undulating coastal hill is a rarity in Singapore. Given that there is an easy alternative, why build residences on such a unique landscape?

Would the area be better used as a public space or special commercial zone like Dempsey? Perhaps it could even be rewilded - as has happened successfully with numerous golf courses overseas - and become a full extension of Labrador Nature Reserve.

Pamela Tan Hui Yin