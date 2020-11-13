Forum: Keppel Electric's customer reward process outmoded

I received an e-mail from Keppel Electric thanking me for renewing my contract and saying that I would be given a $10 Nets FlashPay card.

A set of instructions to redeem the reward followed.

I was to print out the redemption e-mail and go to the Keppel Electric customer service centre at HarbourFront Centre to collect the card in person.

In this digital age, do we still need to print out a hard copy of a redemption letter?

Asking customers to travel to the service centre is also exposing them and the company's employees to the risk of Covid-19 infection.

The Government encourages people to minimise commuting and to work from home.

Also, people who have more than one FlashPay card may not go and collect the cards, leading to wastage.

It's time corporations adapted to the new normal of doing things.

Here's a simple solution: Just offset the $10 in our next bill and everybody can be kept healthy and safe.

Wong Kok Ping