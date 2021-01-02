Forum: Keep up vigilance even with vaccines

The Covid-19 cases involving Singapore Airlines (SIA) crew members as well as workers in the marine sector should alert us that a second wave of coronavirus infections in Singapore is not too far-fetched if we do not pay heed to the global situation: rising numbers of infections and deaths, and worrisome mutations of the virus.

As nations imposed lockdowns over the festive period and closed borders to avoid new waves of infection, particularly from any mutated forms of the virus, Singapore should tread cautiously and be vigilant in phase three of its reopening, which will see greater public mobility and economic activities.

The seemingly careful observation of safe management measures did not prevent the two SIA crew from getting the virus. Both had visited Covid-19 hot spots - New York and London.

In addition, London has recently reported a new variant of the coronavirus.

All this should remind us of the fact that this virus is highly elusive and tricky to control.

There may be incidents of unexpected contact with asymptomatic patients, or minor slips in protocol not entirely due to carelessness.

No one can guarantee that the virus will not, through gaps in safe measures, infect individuals exposed to high-risk environments.

While the vaccines bring a ray of hope to everyone, this hope has yet to translate into full assurance of short-and long-term protection and safety for everyone. There are many unknowns that only time will reveal.

Therefore, as the new year begins - hopefully it will be a better and safer year ahead - let us tread with extreme caution, mindful of the lurking virus and the possibility of new waves of infection.

Let 2021 be welcomed with guarded optimism and not with carefree abandonment.

Ho Ting Fei (Dr)