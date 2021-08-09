Keep the S'pore Spirit going this National Day

The past 18 months have been challenging for many, but during this period, I have also experienced a lot of positive vibes and moments of resilience in the community.

Not only from adults, but also from children who have been making adjustments in the way they learn academically and in their co-curricular activities.

Our youth have stepped up, setting up initiatives to help the community. Fresh graduates have learnt to tweak their mindsets, exploring other career pathways.

It is also heartening to see a number of mature adults joining the healthcare sector.

We see neighbours reaching out to one another, hanging food on others' gates and organising group-buy activities.

The various charitable groups that distribute food have seen high demand and are meticulously sourcing more supplies.

Heartening acts, such as spreading the word on helping elderly hawkers and offering snacks and refreshments to delivery riders, have popped up on social media.

So even though it is a quiet National Day this year, we can hear the heartbeat of Singapore loud and clear.

With our hearts beating in unison, let us keep this Singapore Spirit going.

Jess Loy Soo Hui