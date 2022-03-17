Process is fair, simple and transparent

Bouquets: Judicial system

Recently, my husband needed to attend some court sessions, and I had a chance to witness the proceedings from the public gallery.

As foreigners born and brought up in a different country, we were not sure what to expect from the judicial system in Singapore.

We found the entire process extremely fair, simple and transparent.

We were impressed with everyone's conduct, discipline and hard work, and want to thank the judge, lawyers, plaintiffs, defendants and staff.

The proceedings wrapped up in days and the results were out in a few months.

I congratulate the people of Singapore for growing up in a very fair environment that is not corrupt and which does not discriminate based on religion, creed or affluence.

Alifiyah Abizer Tambawala

