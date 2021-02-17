Judge doctors on competence, not age

Most restructured hospitals retire their doctors by the age of 65 (Should a doctor be practising at 93?, Feb 15). But many senior doctors are rehired on annual renewable contracts.

There is no official mandatory retirement age for doctors in private practice.

But the Singapore Medical Council (SMC) has safeguards in place.

SMC requires all practising doctors to attend sufficient hours of continual medical education activities for the renewal of their practising certificate every two years.

SMC also imposes a clause in its 2016 Ethical Code and Ethical Guidelines that all doctors ought to report to SMC if they believe any of their medical colleagues is medically unfit to practise.

SMC is right in managing doctors by peer review via ability and performance, rather than age or any other demographic factor.

Nowadays, patients are sensitive and intelligent. They choose their doctors based on competence, rather than age alone.

Three months ago, I shared a patient with Dr George Khoo, mentioned in the article, "At 93, this full-time doctor has no plans to retire" (Feb 11). That patient had consulted three different specialists for abdominal complaints. But it was Dr Khoo, the patient's family physician of more than 40 years, who solved his problem.

I urge the public to judge a doctor based on his performance, rather than his age. The experience of a senior doctor is invaluable.

Desmond Wai (Dr)