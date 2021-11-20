Firms that don't qualify can appeal

We refer to Mr Ho Cheong Tong's letter, "At a loss on being denied latest Jobs Support Scheme payout" (Nov 12).

We recognise that many food and beverage (F&B) businesses are affected by the Covid-19 situation, as well as the tightened safe management measures. Hence, the Government has provided enhanced Jobs Support Scheme (JSS) payments to help them through this period.

To qualify for JSS support levels for F&B, the businesses will need to be classified under F&B-related business classification codes and have a valid food shop licence issued by the Singapore Food Agency before the relevant cut-off dates. Those that do not qualify but were significantly affected by the tightened measures can appeal to the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore for a case-by-case review.

We thank Mr Ho for the opportunity to clarify this, and have since reached out to him on his appeal.

Kelly Wee

Director (Corporate Communications)

Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore