Joy to see tradition and culture very much alive

Every year, Hindus celebrate Pongal, which falls on the first day of the Tamil calendar month of Thai. Besides offerings, an important aspect of the festival is the kolam, the traditional design hand drawn at the entrance of houses with rice flour and usually done during an auspicious time. The photo on the right shows a kolam I drew on Thursday morning.

Amid the safe distancing measures taken during the pandemic, I am proud that tradition and culture are very much alive as I see how people flock to Little India to shop for essential items to mark the event. Colourful street lights along Serangoon Road and virtual events organised by the Indian Heritage Centre complete the mood.

In a multiracial society like Singapore, it is heartening to see Hindus marking the occasion and others soaking in the festive atmosphere. Festivals like this bring cheer to people reeling from the shock of the pandemic and also instil confidence in their own faith.

A. Kannan