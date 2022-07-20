Look at longer-term infrastructural changes too

I commend the setting up of the Alliance for Action on Norms for Joss Paper Burning, led by representatives from more than 10 Chinese religious, cultural and industry groups (Alliance to push for responsible burning of joss paper, July 17).

The alliance should do more than just set norms for joss paper burning. Longer-term infrastructural changes are needed to support responsible joss paper burning.

Currently, the designated burning containers are placed close to homes, hawker centres and shops, which can cause social friction.

Consider the benefits of setting up specialised infrastructure for joss paper burning in every town, away from residents' windows. Young devotees could be encouraged or required to use these facilities, while seniors or those with mobility issues may be exempted.

In a small, densely populated nation of many religions like Singapore, every group must spare a thought for others and adapt its practices to collectively achieve a good quality of life.

I urge the alliance and the authorities to go beyond setting norms and to study longer-term infrastructure and policy recommendations to maintain a good environment for everyone in multicultural Singapore to enjoy.

Jason Phan Shiaw Hwa