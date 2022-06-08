Jobs

Hard to reconcile job hunt with labour shortage complaints

I am perplexed that Mr Jeevan John Menon, who has a university degree, has been unable to find a suitable job after being retrenched last August (Business graduate plies the roads as private-hire driver 10 hours a day, June 5).

While working as a private-hire driver for the past nine months, he has been actively job hunting. He said prospective employers believe he has not been doing a "proper job" since his retrenchment.

I find it puzzling that employers would not give Mr Menon, with his degree and willingness to accept a lower salary, a chance to prove his abilities.

There is an even higher possibility of job mismatch for elderly retrenched workers who are often overlooked by employers.

I cannot reconcile Mr Menon's job-hunting setbacks with employers lamenting a labour shortage.

Foo Sing Kheng

