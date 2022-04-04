Give job seekers a chance to acquire experience

I refer to the article, "Record number of job vacancies in Singapore last year" (April 2).

I do not agree with the employers who cited a lack of necessary specialised skills and work experience as a key reason for some jobs remaining unfilled.

Almost all fresh school-leavers do not have the opportunity to acquire the necessary skills.

My son, who majored in human resources in university, failed to get a job related to what he had learnt, all because he lacked experience.

The subjects that he was taught and passed examinations in were not given any consideration.

Why can't the employers here open their doors to Singaporeans and permanent residents who may lack skills and experience, but are keen to take on the jobs? Give them the opportunity to acquire the necessary skills and experience.

Leng Kok Meng