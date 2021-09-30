It's time for greater collective action on climate crisis

I t is indeed very apt that this year's World News Day focuses on the existential crisis that is climate change (Time to heed warnings of a hurting world, Sept 28).

With the United Nations Climate Change Conference 2021 beginning on Nov 1, this dedication sets the tone regarding the world's efforts in combating the effects of climate change - with journalism being a key component in raising awareness and bringing attention to major climate issues around the world.

We are running out of time. The world is hurting - drowning, drying up, burning, perishing. We have hit Code Red.

While things may seem dire, if we stop being indifferent and take collective action, all hope may not be lost.

Climate change is not a future concern but about the now and about our survival.

It is time for all stakeholders - individuals, corporations and governments - to shoulder greater responsibility when it comes to the environment.

It is time to embrace sustainable living, green practices, a plant-based diet, and alternative foods. It is time we see humankind as a guardian of the Earth, a steward in ensuring that the needs of all living things are protected and taken care of.

There is a Chinese saying that translates to "it is on the doer to undo what he has done".

Anthropogenic factors are what have caused the damage to Earth, and the responsibility is on humanity to reverse or at least mitigate the damage.

Alden Tan Ek Kai