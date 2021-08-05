Olympics

It's the effort put in by Singapore's athletes that counts

  • Published
    35 min ago

I have followed with deep interest the performance of Singapore's athletes at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

I was especially moved by President Halimah Yacob's support and the encouragement shown by MPs and members of the public.

There is a need to instil a culture of validation, not criticism.

A lot of sacrifices have been made by these athletes as they prepared to represent our tiny red dot on the world stage.

I thank them for their tenacity and determination to do us proud.

It's not always about the prize, but the effort put in that counts. Bravo Team Singapore!

Ian Poulier

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 05, 2021, with the headline 'It's the effort put in by Singapore's athletes that counts'.
