It takes a community to care for those living alone

I read The Sunday Times report "Attending to elderly folk who live or die alone" (Sept 12) and agree that it is important to care for seniors living alone by keeping them engaged and connected within the community.

The lifestyle and well-being of seniors in Singapore have been greatly affected by the pandemic. This is especially so for seniors living alone who may feel isolated as they stay home to minimise social contact.

We are heartened to see that volunteers are doing all they can, such as by visiting seniors to listen to their needs and offer a helping hand.

Our volunteers also encourage seniors to participate in our community activities or join our community interest groups as these activities help them foster friendship.

But for the time being, with the surge in Covid-19 community cases, we encourage seniors aged 60 and above to scale back on social activities for their well-being.

Neighbours, too, can play their part in keeping an eye on seniors who live alone by checking in on them regularly.

We are glad to hear of residents showing care and concern for their elderly neighbours. Many of them help by running errands for the seniors and delivering food and essentials to them, as well as accompany them during medical appointments and, most importantly, spend quality time with them like a family member.

Our outreach efforts to vulnerable seniors and those living alone are a continuing process. We are aware that many in the community have stepped up their outreach programmes to seniors, not only in public housing but also in private estates and condominiums.

Our volunteers work with various stakeholders on suitable arrangements for regular check-ins with seniors living alone in both public and private estates to ensure their well-being.

It takes a community to care for seniors. Everyone can play a part in helping our seniors age well in the community. Together, let us join hands to help seniors find meaning and purpose in their golden years.

Seah Hwee Kia

Chairman

People's Association Active Ageing Council