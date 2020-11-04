Issues with Traffic Police portal

I recently received from the Traffic Police a notice to submit my driver's particulars online in relation to a traffic offence.

The notice directed me to a website, but when I tried to furnish my particulars using SingPass, I could not do so and got an error prompt instead.

I then attempted to submit feedback online through the same portal, but nothing happened after I hit the "submit" button.

In my frustration, I called the hotline and was directed to the Traffic Police where, after listening to and going through many computerised options, I managed to speak to a human being who gave me an e-mail address to direct my feedback to.

Again, my e-mail with feedback on the use of the Traffic Police portal and the particulars that were requested in the notice failed to go through.

The upshot of all this is that I expended a significant amount of time trying to comply with a Traffic Police notice before the given deadline; failure to do so carries a maximum fine of $1,000 or six months' imprisonment, or both.

I was eventually able to submit my particulars and feedback, but the Traffic Police portal clearly needs looking into.

There must be many people like me who tried to comply with their legal obligations but had to unfairly put up with electronic deficiencies such as those I experienced.

Tongel Yeo