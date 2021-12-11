Is study needed to see if population is growing too quickly?

I refer to recent reports on otters having a negative impact on people's lives (Otters' presence a source of worry for residents, Dec 7; and Man bitten by group of otters at Botanic Gardens, Dec 10).

Twice in the last two months, almost all the fish in two koi ponds at my family home off University Road were cleaned out by otters.

After the first incident, my family put some netting in place. But this did not help. We are now concerned about a third attack.

We do not know if we should net the fences and gates completely, or stop maintaining the fish ponds.

We need the fish to prevent mosquito breeding.

While we appreciate the presence of otters in Singapore, and we are learning to share our space with them, may I suggest that the authorities study if the otter population is growing too quickly to the detriment of residents?

Perhaps it may be time to consider some limits to the free rein given to otters now.

Stan Huang