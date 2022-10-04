Is Singapore doing enough to crack down on teen vaping?

Why is it so easy for teenagers in Singapore to get their hands on electronic vaporisers when it is illegal to sell, possess and use such products?

More than 3,900 people were caught using and possessing e-vaporisers in the first eight months of this year (428 people in Singapore caught selling e-vaporisers since 2018, with 91 prosecuted, Sept 27). It is likely that many more do so in secret.

Anecdotally, I know of pupils as young as 11 who were caught vaping in the school toilet. A friend of mine saw a teenager in school uniform blatantly vaping while walking on a pavement.

The fact that our teens can get these illegal products so easily is disturbing.

Also, why are advertisements that target young people using exciting visuals and by touting fruity flavours not strictly prohibited online?

Can't the authorities do something to regulate vaping ads on social media?

Vaping products may contain harmful substances also found in cigarettes such as nicotine, lead and formaldehyde. Vaping can damage the lungs, heart and brain.

Can more surveillance be done on social media platforms like Telegram to nab illegal vendors?

Can more be done at the border with Malaysia to crack down on illegal trafficking?

Can channels be set up for people to report vendors?

What about stepping up enforcement through collaboration with schools, with a view to rehabilitating teen offenders?

Are we doing enough to prevent a teen vaping epidemic?

Angie Tan An Qi