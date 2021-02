It is common to see video clips on YouTube from SG Road Vigilante showing car camera recordings of vehicles on the roads.

In these videos, vehicle registration numbers are boldly displayed, together with the vehicle make and model.

Do these videos violate any sort of laws governing a person's privacy rights?

What is the intention of the person who posts these clips on YouTube, to be seen by everyone?

Do we really want to encourage vigilantism on our roads?

David Loh