Is China the threat or the threatened?

When it comes to discussions on China and events in the South China Sea, I think one should first understand the context and seek to understand the points of view of the various parties involved (China's actions key factor for peace in South China Sea, by Mr Toh Cheng Seong, Oct 16).

China was not the first to militarise the South China Sea, nor was it the first to do land reclamation in that area. It simply had more resources to do them on a much larger scale.

It is often highlighted that Chinese President Xi Jinping reneged on a pledge not to militarise the South China Sea.

Yes, during a joint press conference with US President Barack Obama in September 2015, Mr Xi did say that China "does not intend to pursue militarisation" of the South China Sea.

In the months after that, the United States repeatedly sent warships that sailed close to Chinese positions in the South China Sea, citing freedom of navigation. Legality aside, I wonder how a fair-minded person would react if someone comes loitering outside that person's gate brandishing assault weapons?

Currently, China is surrounded by US military bases, many of them hosted by countries that are claimants of territories in the South China Sea. I find it ironic that these countries now fret about Chinese military build-up.

It should also be noted that while China has stated its commitment to the path of peaceful development, it has never promised benevolence.

Ron Ng Yong Kiang