As a long-time investor in the Singapore equity market, Society of Remisiers (Singapore) president S. Nallakaruppan's letter, "Investor confidence in SGX needs to be restored" (Jan 29), resonated with me.

The Singapore Exchange (SGX) has lost the lustre it had in the 1990s and 2000s, almost replacing Thailand as Asia's worst equity market in 2020.

There have been several instances of fraudulent companies, with some suspending share trading and subsequently delisting without an exit offer being made to investors, causing many to lose their investments. Greater oversight may have prevented some of these defaults.

Consequently, many friends and I have progressively lost our confidence in the local equity market. Some of us have diverted our investments to larger and more dynamic markets such as the United States and Hong Kong.

As a country aspiring to be Asia's financial hub, the need for an active, dynamic and strong bourse cannot be overstated.

SGX needs to be rejuvenated.

Lawrence Loh Kiah Muan