Schools should teach young people about risks

Social media has recently become saturated with advertisements of online investment brokerages and crypto investment platforms.

They are often advertised as an easy way of earning quick cash in the comfort of one's home. The ease of creating an account to start investing, paired with the various new user benefits they offer, have enticed many to do so.

It has been reported that many young people are willing to invest in cryptocurrency despite the inherent risks, and that many are doing so without doing thorough research (Four NTU students' mission to alert young people on investment pitfalls, April 3).

Many young people have dived headfirst into unknown waters in hopes of making a fortune, without processing and acknowledging the potential risks.

I have fallen prey to this phenomenon myself after watching the market skyrocket to its all-time high at the end of last year, following a slump during the early stages of the pandemic.

In a bullish market, inexperienced investors are more likely to overlook how quickly prices can fluctuate.

The invasion of Ukraine, which has led to rising inflation particularly due to higher cost of gas prices, has caused stock and crypto prices to drop.

And as the threat of political unrest and inflation worries loom, the market outlook is not as optimistic as it was a year ago. Some young people have lost sums they could not afford to lose.

I believe that schools should be responsible for teaching students about the risks of investing, and helping them make informed decisions with their money.

As investing becomes more accessible, it is crucial for institutions to adequately equip the next generation to do it safely.

Ethan Lau