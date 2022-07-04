Traits make them suitable as leaders too

Increasingly, awareness has been growing of introversion as a positive attribute, with books being written on the subject (Help introvert students be a part of class discussions, June 27; and Teachers equipped to support introverted students, those with different learning styles, July 1).

In the New York Times bestseller, Quiet: The Power Of Introverts In A World That Can't Stop Talking, it is argued that extroversion is the cause fuelling the myth of charismatic leadership and the culture of personality: the belief that being extroverted and gregarious always brings success and power.

This in turn undermines and undervalues the traits of introverts - who value quiet and a less stimulating environment - resulting in loss of talent and opportunities.

For instance, introverts can be better than extroverts in terms of critical thinking and innovation and in social skills like empathy and sensitivity, making them better leaders in terms of empowering and developing people.

Introverts naturally demonstrate and live out servant-leadership values such as empowering and developing people, by expressing humility, authenticity, interpersonal acceptance and stewardship, and by providing guidance and direction in nurturing talent.

Introverts, extroverts and everyone else who possesses varying degrees of both have complementary talents and attributes, and have unique roles to play in the bigger scheme of things.

Labelling introverts and extroverts as being lacking relative to the other is akin to labelling an elite swimmer like Ian Thorpe as being deficient because he can't run as fast as an elite runner like Usain Bolt and vice versa, resulting only in lost opportunities in terms of diversity, equity and inclusion.

Indeed, introversion could well hold the key to achieving the quiet positive psychology needed to effectively navigate today's world.

Woon Wee Min