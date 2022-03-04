Integrate public health initiatives to boost healthy living targets

There have been many notable initiatives by the Health Promotion Board (HPB) to nudge the nation towards a healthy lifestyle, such as the National Steps Challenge and Screen for Life programmes.

These programmes should be integrated to complement one another and help Singapore achieve its overall healthy living targets, instead of being run as separate programmes.

For example, in the fifth season of the National Steps Challenge alone, there were more than 900,000 sign-ups. In contrast, there were just over 100,000 sign-ups for Screen for Life between September 2017 and December 2020.

There could be some quick wins here if HPB makes the preventive screening tests in Screen for Life a prerequisite (for eligible candidates) to sign up for the National Steps Challenge. Another option could be to make the tests a requirement to unlock the most lucrative rewards in the National Steps Challenge.

The cost of combining the two programmes is minimal, but the benefits of pushing preventive screenings to as many eligible citizens as possible cannot be understated, especially for chronic conditions like diabetes.

Chia Chien Loong